O.J. Simpson Hires $100k Hitman To Kill Goldman Family, Claims Jailhouse Snitch!

Evil O.J. Simpson tried to recruit a prison hitman to knock off Ron Goldman’s family— to duck paying the $33.5 million he owes them!

That’s the claim of jailhouse snitch Vernon Nelson — who told RadarOnline.com exclusively Simpson offered him a six-figure cash bounty to mastermind

the murders!

“I want you to help me kill the Goldmans,” the disgraced former NFL player pleaded, according to Nelson. “Those motherf*****s have been a pain in my ass since

the trial, and they jump at every chance to tear me down in the media! Do you know how much money I’ve lost because of them? I’m sick of it!”

Nelson shared a cell with The Juice at Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center between 2015 and 2016. O.J. was released on Oct. 1 after serving nine years for a botched armed robbery.

O.J. beat a murder rap for the 1994 stabbing deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her pal, Ron, in a criminal trial, but was found responsible for their brutal slaughter in a 1997 civil trial.

The fallen football star was ordered to cough up $33.5 million to Ron’s grieving family, but the 70-year-old creep has yet to pay.

O.J. allegedly lured Nelson — a prolific writer serving 20 years for assault and battery — into his murder plot after Nelson asked the former NFL star to promote some of his books after his release.

In exchange for the hit, Nelson claims O.J. offered his cell mate $100,000, vowed to plug his books if he got on TV and promised to hire a top lawyer to fast-track Nelson’s 2022 parole hearing.

“You don’t have to answer right now, Vernon … just think about it,” Nelson said O.J. told him. “It’s gonna get done with or without you, but I prefer it be with you.”

A longtime O.J. pal added: “O.J. has a big problem with the Goldman family — and, at this point, I wouldn’t put anything past him.”

