NYPD Conducting Thorough Investigation Into Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Crime

The NYPD is conducting a thorough investigation into the alleged sexual assault crime conducted by Harvey Weinstein, 65, in 2004. While they have not revealed the event they are referencing to, Lucia Evans claimed the Hollywood producer forcer her to perform oral sex on him that same year.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” said the NYPD in an exclusive statement to Radar.

“No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS,” Continued the statement.

Said Evans to The New Yorker, “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him. He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.”

The actress claimed the mogul approached her during a club when she was still a college student. He then called her repeatedly until she agreed to come into his Miramax office. That is “when he assaulted me,” said Evans. “He forced me to perform oral sex on him,” she added. “I just sort of gave up. That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”

After Evans and a collection of other women came forward claiming Weinstein had made sexual advances towards them, a rep for the producer stated: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

He has since jetted off to a rehab center in Arizona in order to receive treatment for his alleged sex addiction.

