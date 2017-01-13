Nicole’s Saddest Year Yet! Curtis To Skip Holidays With 1-Year-Old Son Due To Court Order

Nicole Curtis is set for one of her most heartbreaking years ever, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Rehab Addict star will not be with her 1-year-old son Harper for Thanksgiving or Fourth of July, according to exclusive documents obtained by Radar.

Instead, she’ll have custody on Christmas, Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend per her court order. The arrangement also gives her custody on her birthday and Mother’s Day.

She may not see Harper turn two either, as the parent with parenting time that weekend will have him. It is unclear who will be with him on May 19, as her parenting schedule with Shane Maguire can be changed every three months.

Curtis has been fighting with Maguire over their son since his 2015 birth. Their battle has turned extremely toxic in recent months, as Curtis has allegedly denied him of parenting time.

Maguire, 54, even requested that Curtis, 40, be ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation — but the court denied his plea.

