Million-Dollar Mistake! NeNe Leakes Could Lose Lucrative ‘RHOA’ Gig After Rape Rant

Nasty Nene Leakes‘ job is “on the line” after her horrific rape rant over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. A behind-the-scenes snitch says Bravo executives are in talks about “how they’re going to proceed” after they’ve now deemed Leakes a liability.

As readers know, the controversial comedian came under fire during her performance in Oakland on Saturday when she told a female heckler: “I hope your Uber driver rapes your a** tonight b***h.”

A show source reveals to Radar the network “can’t stand by her statement” and thus are “having a meeting with producers to discuss her future.”

“There will be a punishment and they are determining what it will be,” says the informant, adding “there’s been so much backlash and co stars say she’s gone too far and they want her gone.”

“By tomorrow there should be some repercussion from a leave of absence to being fired,” the insider dishes. “They are filming now and would have to figure out how it will play out.”

As options continue to be discussed, sources tell Radar there’s been talk of replacing the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star. “Maybe bring Phaedra back…or a new person,” says the snitch.

Leakes will lose out on a hefty sum of cash if execs decide to cut the in-demand reality star. As Radar previously reported exclusively, Leakes negotiated a deal with Bravo in which they dish out over a whopping $2 million dollars per season to keep loud-mouthed celeb on the show.

An insider previously told Radar producers are even trying to hunt down the owner of the video of Leakes’ insane rant “to get a release just in case someone brings it up on camera and it becomes part of the show.”

After Radar reported Leakes’ job is on the line, the reality has since released an apology, saying: “I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend,” Leakes wrote on Facebook on Monday, October 9. “Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

