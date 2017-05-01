‘The Nanny’ Star Says A Reunion Is NOT Happening

Charles Shaughnessy (Shane, Days of Our Lives), who starred with Fran Drescher

in the popular ’90s sitcom The Nanny, says there’s buzz about bringing the sitcom back.

“There’s been talk about a stage musical. There’s been talk about a revival series.

There’s been talk about a one-off limited show, like a Gilmore Girls-type thing,” he shares.

But the actor has his doubts. “The whole concept of The Nanny is a nanny to these three kids.

When those three kids are all grown up, there is no need for a nanny,” he points out.

“Other than getting a bunch of the same actors 20 years later and 20 years older together again,

I don’t know how it would work.”