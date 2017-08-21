Nude Shoot! Kris Jenner Planning Raunchy Naked Photo Feature At 61

Momager Kris Jenner might be 61-years-old but she’s just as eager as her gaggle of gorgeous girls to strip fully nude! A pal super close to the Kardashian clan reveals to RadarOnline.com exclusively that the mother-of-six is planning a raunchy X-rated photoshoot to show off her grandma goods!

“Kris Jenner is loving her slimmed-down body – and she wants to show it off in a daring photo shoot where she’ll strip to her bare butt!” an informant dishes to Radar.

PHOTOS: Say What?! 18 Of Kris Jenner’s Most Outrageous Quotes

Although she’s a grandmother to six tiny tots and mom to six grown children, Jenner still exudes uber amounts of self-esteem in the body image department. “Kris gained a lot of confidence when she shared her holiday bikini photo on Instagram, and she wouldn’t be Kris Jenner without seeing how far she could push the boat out,” spills a snitch.

What would a nude shoot be without a hefty check to follow? Kris is pitching her naked body to the hottest Hollywood publications in hopes of her bare butt raking in the big bucks. “She’s interviewing photographers and plotting which publication would be suitable,” says the insider. “She wants it to be ‘tasteful’ but sexy.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.