Inside House Of Horrors Of Twisted Teacher Tad Cummins’ Love Nest With Teen

Tennessee Teacher Tad Cummins, 50, was finally caught with underage teen student Elizabeth Thomas, 15, after the two had disappeared together on March 13. And now, lurid details are being reported about their life together, in which they reportedly wound up living in a “clothing optional” commune and allegedly having sexy on a filthy bed!

As Radar has reported, Thomas was found safe and sound on Thursday at a cabin in Cecilville, California, and Cummins was arrested for her alleged kidnapping.

Police say the two spent at least one night in the remote cabin, a one room structure that was in the process of being built, CNN reported. It had no electricity or furniture.

But according to the Daily Mail, before moving to that cabin where they were found, the teacher and young Thomas hid out at a remote hippy commune in the California wilderness near the Oregon border.

They reportedly posed as a married couple at the Black Bear Ranch near Cecilville, California, which was founded at the height of the hippy living craze in 1968.

Cummins and Thomas, who went by assumed names, told their fellow colony dwellers that they planned to stay there “forever” and were supposedly seen kissing by a camp fire.

The Ranch is a clothing optional communal space with no phone signal and no internet connection. It’s also hard to find, as it’s accessed through a 15-mile long dirt road, the Daily Mail noted.

According to reports, Black Bear Ranch’s credo was “to forge an alternative to the destructive and hollow culture of the United States. We are revolutionaries, artists, healers and troublemakers.”

But Cummins and Thomas’ fellow campers didn’t like the vibe between them, and even though they allegedly lied, saying she was 24, ranch resident Sophia smelled a rat.

“Something was weird, strange,” about the couple, who had a noticeable age difference, she told the Daily Mail.

Residents reportedly heard Cummins having sex with Thomas on a dirty mattress in an attic room above the communal area of the main house where they were staying.

According to one, Thomas would also stand in front of Cummins and childishly ask to be lifted “up, up, up”–and the incognito teacher would comply.

As Radar has reported, before Thomas and her teacher vanished, they allegedly wrote each other love letters.

While hiding out at the ranch, “They would make childish jokes with each other and laugh at talk of penises or vaginas,” the fellow commune dweller told the Daily Mail.

But because of their Christian beliefs, they ultimately stopped having sex there, the publication was told.

The commune is reportedly open to all on a two-week probationary basis and everyone is expected to pitch in and work.

According to the Daily Mail’s sources, Cummins and Thomas were kicked out for being lazy and not pulling their weight.

Forced to leave the Black Bear Ranch, they wound up at a cabin on another property nearby, where the on-the-run couple were reported to authorities. Cummins was arrested.

His arraignment is set for Monday.

