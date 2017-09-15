Malicious Miranda! Inside Lambert’s Ruthless Revenge Against Blake Shelton

Country songbird Miranda Lambert is flying high — and bringing ex-husband Blake Shelton to a new low — now that her dirt-dishing new album is a smash hit!

The 33-year-old Texas firecracker led all performers in nominations for this year’s Country Music Association Awards with nods for her album The Weight of These Wings and her tell-all hit songs Vice and Tin Man.

Meanwhile, Blake, now cuddling with platinum-blond pop doll Gwen ­Stefani, was shut out for the second year in a row!

PHOTOS: Miranda Lambert & New Boyfriend Anderson East Caught Kissing Backstage

“Miranda can’t keep from smiling these days,” a friend says. “She ­suffered at Blake’s hands, but now the world is coming up roses and that pain of l­osing her man has faded into the rearview mirror.

“And that she’s beating Blake at his own country music game, it just makes it all the sweeter. She’s laughing all the way to the bank.”

The album airs her dirty laundry about Blake jilting her.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Getting Bonuses For PDA

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what ­happened, it’s all on there,” she says. “There’s no mystery anymore.”

The feisty blonde and Shelton, 41, were married for four years before he socked her with divorce papers in July 2015. Miranda “was completely blindsided by what Blake did,” says a pal.

Even more painful for Miranda, Blake hooked up with Gwen, his fellow judge on The Voice, only months later.

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Spotted After Spending Thanksgiving Together On FaceTime

But Miranda has found love again with singer Anderson East — and a friend says she can’t wait to show him off on the Nov. 8 CMA Awards on ABC.

“Miranda will have Anderson by her side,” another friend says. “She hopes Blake gets sick of her marching back and forth to the stage while she scoops up awards.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.