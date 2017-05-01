Miranda Drops Bombshell On Blake Shelton — I’m Getting Married!

Country firecracker Miranda Lambert has broken her “no contact” policy with ex Blake Shelton – to tell him she’s set to wed again!

“Miranda has refused to speak to Blake since their divorce,” a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “But she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!”

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend singer, 33, has been showing off her intended – boy-toy singer Anderson East, 20 – whenever there’s a camera around.

She seemed to announce wedding plans at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, when she showed up in a jaw-dropping, white bridal-style gown with East on her arm.

Adding to Lambert’s glee, Shelton, 40, and his main squeeze, Gwen Stefani, skipped the event.

As Radar previously reported, Lambert froze out Shelton after he wasted no time hooking up with his fellow judge on The Voice.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous popstar before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” a close pal of Miranda claimed at the time.

Refusing to let any grass grow under her boot heels, Shelton began dating East in December 2015, five months after splitting with Shelton.

