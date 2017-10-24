Michael Strahan Desperate To Save His Friendship With Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan famously fell out after he abandoned her on Live for a lucrative new gig on Good Morning America.

While the once close former sidekicks still haven’t mended fences following their bitter — and very public — split, Strahan has indicated he’s ready to kiss and make up!

PHOTOS: Truce! Kelly Ripa & Michael Strahan’s On-Air Feud Is Finally Over

“Michael is 100% behind meeting with Kelly and clearing the air,” a source told Naughtygossip.com.

“These two were TV-husband-and-wife for many years and to go from seeing someone five days a week to having zero contact makes no sense to him.”

PHOTOS: Michael Strahan Celebrates Final Week Of ‘Live’ On Date With Girlfriend Kayla Quick

Strahan, 45, has even gone as far as making contact with Ripa, 47, to explore if she’d be open to letting bygones be bygones.

“Through mutual friends Michael has made it clear that he would love to set up drinks or a private meeting with Kelly,” said the source.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.