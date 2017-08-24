Michael Jackson’s Grave Is Empty! Family Hiding Singer’s Remains At Secret Location

Michael Jackson‘s mother, Katherine, has broken her silence to reveal the King of Pop’s crypt at Forest Lawn cemetery is EMPTY! RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the “Thriller” sensation’s body was not in the coffin at his star-studded July 7, 2009, burial service held a dozen days after he was killed by a drug overdose!

Shockingly, Michael’s corpse was kept on ice for months — before the Jackson matriarch settled a family feud and had her beloved son’s remains cremated to thwart ghoulish efforts to rob his grave.

“Everyone thinks Michael is buried at Forest Lawn, but he’s not,” an insider tells Radar exclusively.

“The family has kept the secret for safety reasons and to fulfill Michael’s wishes. But Katherine has privately revealed the truth to trusted friends.”

The legendary Moonwalker died at age 50 after a lethal cocktail of prescription medications, including the anesthetic propofol. His personal doctor Conrad Murray served two years in the slammer on an involuntary manslaughter rap for causing the tragedy that shook the world.

Millions watched the emotional public memorial service for Michael at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, where the superstar’s body was temporarily kept in the flower-draped golden casket on stage.

After months of family in fighting, Katherine decided to burn Michael’s remains, according to the source.

“The family fought for months about what to do,” confides the source. “Katherine was paranoid, and scared someone would steal his body.”

On Sept. 3, 2009, the family held a private burial service at Forest Lawn in Glendale, Calif., and Michael’s empty casket was entombed in a structure known as the Great Mausoleum.

“Michael was used to putting on a show, so the family wanted the monument at Forest Lawn because so many Hollywood legends have been buried there,” confides the source.

The Gloved One’s true final resting place actually is beneath a beautiful pear tree, known as the Giving Tree, on his California ranch!

“Michael’s ashes were scattered at his beloved Neverland, which was very special to him,” reveals the source.

“The Giving Tree was his favorite spot on the property. He would spend hours there writing.

“The family wanted him to rest in peace in a familiar place.”

Michael sold the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara before his death for $22.5 million. It’s now back on the market for $67 million, but his three children — Prince, Paris and Blanket — still have access to the ranch.

“The kids can go to the property whenever they want to visit him,” says the source.

