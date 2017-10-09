Meryl Streep Bashes Harvey Weinstein In Brutal Statement: It Is ‘Disgraceful’

The chaos isn’t over for Harvey Weinstein, 65, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the Hollywood film producer has even managed to get Meryl Streep, 68, on his bad side!

After news broke of Weinstein’s many acts of sexual misconduct, Streep – who has worked with him in the past – claimed his actions to be “disgraceful” and “inexcusable,” especially for a man with so much power.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes,” she wrote in a statement to Huffington Post.

“One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it,” she added, explaining that if she had known about his disturbing actions sooner she would surely have spoken out.

As Radar previously reported, Weinstein allegedly made settlements with at least eight women over his sexual misconduct, man of which included famous actresses and TV reporters. Among the victims were Rose McGowan and Lauren Sivan.

Continued Streep in her statement: “The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”

Weinstein has been a leader in the industry for decades, which makes his actions even more despicable. Though he claimed that his wife is one-hundred percent behind him and that he will work hard to be a better person, not everyone believed his apology. His own company even announced they would be letting him go due to his disturbing behavior.

