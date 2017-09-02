Melania Trump Trades Stilettos For Sneakers— Again! — In Houston Trip

Melania Trump was well-heeled again as she left the White House on Saturday during a trip to the Houston Hurricane Harvey disaster area with President Donald Trump.

While boarding Marine One in another visit to Houston, which caused a major shoe controversy last time, Melania made a statement in snakeskin stilettos and a khaki-colored dress.

But when she and her husband arrived in flood-ravaged Houston, the former model, 47, was appropriately dressed in blue sneakers, a Texas cap, pants, and a jean shirt with her hair up in a ponytail.

PHOTOS: The Top 10 Contenders For Donald Trump’s VP Spot

Last week, media critics of Melania blasted her for wearing fashionable high heels while leaving the White House on route to the First Couple’s first Hurricane Harvey scene trip.

But she showed them by getting off the plane in Texas wearing white sneakers and looking ready to tour the disaster area and provide comfort to those affected.

On Saturday, Melania did a similar shoe change on the plane.

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megan Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

Paul Volpe Tweeted today about the First Lady’s move, “Melania with a pretty clear response to her critics.”

Melania with a pretty clear response to her critics. https://t.co/ZchhH33N1W — Paul Volpe (@pvolpe) September 2, 2017

As Radar has reported, Melania has put herself on the road to being one of the best dressed First Ladies in U.S. history by wearing a tight red dress and dazzling onlookers in Italy earlier this year.

PHOTOS: President Trump Makes Plans To Bond With The Queen Over A Round Of Golf

But many have been unkind to Melania, claiming she’s a reluctant FLOTUS or wants out of the high-profile job.

Melania has given her critics her answer by comforting Harvey victims — in casual kicks!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.