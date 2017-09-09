Battle Lines! Mel B And Stephen Belafonte Face Off In Court

Mel B And Stephen Belafonte came face to face in court today – but they avoided eye contact.

The feuding couple were at Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday afternoon for a hearing as part of their bitter sex fueled divorce case.

Belafonte, 42, arrived late and was spotted fidgeting nervously inside the courtroom after his lawyer had to go outside and get him.

PHOTOS: Spice Girls Star Mel B Reconciles With Heartbroken Mom After A Decade-Long Feud

The 42-year-old former Spice Girls singer ­– flanked by her lawyers Susan Wiesner and Larry Bakman – stared into space but avoided looking at her estranged husband who was sitting only a few feet away from her.

Her lawyers requested to modify the case against Lorraine Gilles – changing it from civil harassment to domestic violence. Belafonte has claimed Mel B is trying to control the media in the case.

They argued that because the three were sexually involved with one another it is harassment against domestic partners.

PHOTOS: Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Get Into Screaming Match In Malibu

The lawyers want it switched to a domestic violence case because then it is easier for Mel B to try and get a permanent restraining order against Belafonte.

RadarOnline.com revealed how Belfonte blindsided The America’s Got Talent judge by submitting a sex tape of him and model Siara Diandra which he claims Mel B filmed.

According to court papers the producer wants to call Diandra as a witness in the explosive divorce case.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.