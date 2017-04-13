Diva Megyn Kelly Demands TODAY Show Bosses Approve ‘Edgy’ Morning Makeup Look

Megyn Kelly is making the move to morning TV in a matter of weeks, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be toning down her sex appeal: RadarOnline.com has learned she’s already at war with her TODAY show bosses over the makeup look she’ll wear on air!

According to an insider, Kelly, 46, “is fighting hard” for her long-time makeup wizard, Vincenza Carovillano, to join her on air, ensuring she’ll keep her trademark look no matter what.

“Megyn doesn’t like the glam squad at The Today show,” an insider told Radar. “She thinks the anchors look tired and frump, so she is insisting on bringing in her own team.”

PHOTOS: Truth Exposed! 15 Most Shocking Revelations From Parts 1 & 2 of Duggar Interviews With Megyn Kelly — Josh Duggar A “Sly” Predator

“She knows how important her look is and she doesn’t want to start looking like Savannah – or worse Hoda!” continued the source. “Her style is an edgy, sexy mom and she will fight to protect it!”

And the admiration is mutual: On April 11, Carovillano posted on Instagram, “One of the proudest moments in my career was creating the makeup look for Megyn Kelly at the 2016 Met Gala…”

Ironically, Vincenza once worked for NBC before leaving to join Fox News.

PHOTOS: Truce! Kelly Ripa & Michael Strahan’s On-Air Feud Is Finally Over

Kelly can use all the allies she can get on the TODAY show set. As Radar reported, anchors like Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are melting down over Kelly’s arrival, and the associated upheaval it will bring.

“Kathie Lee and Hoda have been kept in the dark about what is happening to their show and are livid,” a source previously told Radar.

Do you think Megyn’s latest demand makes sense, or is she going too far? Let us know in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.