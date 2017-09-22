‘TODAY’ Execs Snub Al Roker & ‘TODAY’S Take’ Crew Ahead of Megyn Kelly’s Debut

Out with the old, in with the new! TODAY is getting ready to welcome Megyn Kelly next week, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that they’re already done with their old cast!

“The TODAY Show didn’t do anything official to say goodbye to or as a thank you to cast and crew of the show that is getting replaced by Meg Kelly on Monday,” an insider told Radar.

“They had no party, or lunch or even drinks to say thank you,” the insider added. “It was like the hour show never existed.”

Jenna Bush Hager didn’t even say goodbye to the crew as she wasn’t in New York on their final day together, and Tamron Hall quit TODAY’s Take after Kelly’s show was announced.

So much fun with this crew! Wish I could have been there today but traveling. Don't worry y'all we will see you on other hours of today!

“It’s all about Megyn Kelly,” the insider concluded. “Al Roker is the most angry. He has been part of the TODAY family for a long time and isn’t happy about how he has been treated.”

Meanwhile, producers have been begging fans to attend Kelly’s show as she was unable to sell out the studio.

Radar previously reported that NBC has already started to worry that Kelly, 46, couldn’t bring in the ratings that the network expected and Kelly is having “a lot of sleepless nights” ahead of her Sept. 25 start date.

