Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest ‘Obsessed’ Over Rival Megyn Kelly’s Debut Week

Megyn Kelly kicked off her Today debut this morning with a splashy special — and rival Kelly Ripa was watching the NBC newbie like a hawk!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Live! hostess received constant updates during Kelly’s show this morning, despite the fact that she was broadcasting live herself.

“Kelly is obsessed, and wants to know everything from what her competition wears to what her set looks like, and if her guests are funny,” a Live! insider told Radar.

While the cast of NBC reboot Will & Grace served as highly-anticipated guests on Kelly’s first show, Ripa and costar Ryan Seacrest hit back with it’s “Live’s Pumped Up Week.”

Seacrest may have been exhausted after working all weekend at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio festival, but he still returned to New York in time for his morning host duties.

“There was no way no was missing today’s show against Megyn,” the source said.

As Radar previously reported, Seacrest persuaded his celebrity friends to appear on Life! instead of Today all summer.

“His connections can destroy Megyn,” a source said.

Who will come out on top: Kelly and Ryan, or Megyn? Sound off in the comments.

