Megyn Kelly Could Become ‘SNL’ Punch Line Amid Tanking ‘Today’ Show

NBC has warned Saturday Night Live to lay off Megyn Kelly!

An insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com that the late-night show hoped to do a sketch on the controversial TV host, but as soon as network executives got involved, the idea was thrown out the window.

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megyn Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

But she may not be able to stay off the show for long. Added the insider: “Kelly is the biggest train wreck on TV and SNL will not be able to ignore her for much longer!”

As Radar readers know, the once-beloved reporter has received a great deal of backlash since she debuted her new Today show.

In the span of one week, she managed to offend Jane Fonda and Debra Messing, as well as almost every network critic!

