NBC Lies! Matt Lauer DID Know About Megyn Kelly Defection – Cover-Up So Savannah Can Be AXED!

Most staffers at NBC were shocked to learn of Megyn Kelly‘s sudden move from Fox News, but not Matt Lauer!

In fact, according to insiders, the longtime NBC News anchor was kept in the know to help save space for Kelly when the network kicked fellow anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“Matt Lauer KNEW about Kelly and even gave it his blessing,” a source revealed exclusively to Radar. “His people and NBC are spreading rumors that Matt was kept out of the loop so when they replace Savannah with Kelly his hands are clean.”

“They cannot have another Ann Curry situation again,” the insider added.

As Radar reported, NBC News anchors are shaking in their boots over Kelly’s new position.

“Anchors are in panic mode inside NBC,” a source revealed. “No way is Kelly joining without an assigned show. This means someone is getting the ax and do not know it.”

“Savannah on maternity leave is terrified,” the insider added.

That’s not all, other top journalists with the network have also expressed concern over Kelly’s sudden intrusion: “Chuck Todd on Meet the Press is freaking out, and even Lester Holt is unsure of his future!”

With Lauer’s help, NBC’s morning segments will also undergo a drastic change.

“Kelly will end up co-hosting the first two hours of the show that are news focused,” said Radar’s source. “Matt hates fashion and cooking segments and wants the show to be more newsy and leave all ‘the sugar’ stuff to silly GMA!”

“This is why the dressing room next to Matt’s room on the first floor behind the upstairs studio has remained empty for months — despite Tamron Hall and Hoda [Kotb] asking for it,” the insider added. “It was being saved for Kelly!”

