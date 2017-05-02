Megyn Kelly Moderating Vladimir Putin In Russia For First NBC Assignment

NBC newcomer Megyn Kelly is already taking major assignments for the network, even involving Russia’s president!

According to Page Six, the TV personality will travel to Russia next month to “moderate a session with President Vladimir Putin at a key international conference.”

Sources told the publication that Kelly will moderate an interview with Putin for the Russian premier’s annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 1-3.

“This is a great way for Megyn to get an inside track and land the big one-on-one interview with President Putin,” insiders told Page Six.

Meanwhile, as Radar previously reported, Kelly is set officially take over the 9 A.M. time slot on the TODAY show at NBC.

The formidable host will replace former anchors Al Roker and Tamron Hall for that hour, an NBC News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

It is unclear where Roker will go from there. As Radar reported, Hall already left the network in February amid rumors such a switch was on the horizon.

NBC reps declined to comment Tuesday on Kelly’s Russia assignment.

