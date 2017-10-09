Keep Out, Kelly! Matt & Savannah Snub ‘Toxic’ Megyn: ‘No One Wants To Be Around Her’

Spotlight stealer Megyn Kelly isn’t making friends among her new NBC co-workers. A behind-the-scenes moles reveals to RadarOnline.com exclusively Kelly, 46, is so disliked at the network that even Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie are going out of their way to ignore the tanking talking head.

The devious duo are deliberately leaving Kelly out to get the point across to her that she’s not wanted there. Since her hiring in September the former Fox News host’s presence has not rested well with other network stars due to her low ratings and “obscene” salary.

After Radar previously exclusively reported Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s Today Show has taken a huge hit as a result of Kelly’s ratings disaster, sources reveal Lauer, 59, and Guthrie, 45, “are now doing damage control and protecting themselves.”

The on-set insider warns, “Don’t expect to see Matt and Megyn at lunch anytime soon — She has become so toxic everyone wants to stay away from the bad smell.”

As Radar revealed last week, Kelly’s ratings are “so bad” she is “having a terrible knock-on effect” for Gifford and Hoda’s fourth hour.

Snitches spilled Hoda, 53, and Gifford, 64, are down 8% since Kelly became the lead-in for NBC‘s third hour with Megyn Kelly Today. “The ladies are furious,” said the informant.

Gifford is “livid” Kelly’s ratings disaster is negatively effecting her prized position at the network, the insider said, adding that she has a message for the execs in charge of hiring her: “I told you so!”

As readers know, another reason higher-ups not involved in her hiring are fuming — she’s raking in a whopping $69 million for her three-year contract for her new morning show, as reported by DailyMailTV, and execs think it’s a “slap in the face” to other veteran stars, including Lauer, who brings home an estimated $25 million annually and has been at NBC for 23 years, and Jimmy Fallon, earning around $15 million.

When Kelly signed on with NBC News earlier this year, most reports pegged her annual salary around $17 million.

Kelly, who left Fox News in January to launch her new program with NBC in September, has made countless headlines as her show continues to dip in ratings.

