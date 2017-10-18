McKayla Molested By Monster: Shocking Accusations Against Gymnastics Doctor Exposed

WARNING: DISTURBING DETAILS BELOW

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney accused her team doctor Dr. Larry Nassar of sexually abusing her since she was 13 years old. RadarOnline.com has obtained two lawsuits that reveal exclusive details on the twisted “treatments” he performed on his athlete patients.

In a lawsuit obtained from the Superior Court of California, Jane Doe, who described herself as an “elite gymnast” who competed on the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2006 to 2011, sued Nassar for sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment, emotional distress and more.

“The Perpetrator (Nassar) would sneak these minor gymnasts good, candy and other ‘contraband,’ which was disallowed by the Defendants Bela Karolyi and Marta Karolyi in order to build trust and rapport with these minor children, including Plaintiff.”

The sexual abuse occurred multiple times while the team was traveling, and before and after competitive meet ups until 2010.

“Nassar introduced his bare hand to Plaintiff’s vagina, on multiple locations, in Plaintiff’s assigned living quarters without any supervision or a chaperone,” the complaint filed on October 27, 2016 read.

When the Plaintiff went to him for back issues, he told her he needed to perform an “intravaginal adjustment.” Jane Doe described the procedure as a “fictitious guise” where Nassar would “digitally penetrate Plaintiff’s vagina in order to adjust her bones.”

The “procedure” was performed without gloves, lubricant or a chaperone. Jane Doe said the “procedure” was performed for “his own sexual gratification.”

Nassar has yet to respond to the complaint.

Then on March 10, 2017, he was hit with another lawsuit. In the amended complaint filed on August 21, 2017, 74 Jane Does and four other athletes sued Nassar for sexual assault, abuse, molestation and nonconsensual sexual touching and harassment.

“A victim reported she has an appointment with Defendant Nassar to address hip pain and was sexually abused and molested by Defendant Nassar when he cupped her buttocks, massaged her breast and vaginal area, and became sexually around,” the complaint read. “Three months after initiating the investigation, in July 2014, the victim’s complaints were dismissed.”

Michigan State University deemed Nassar’s conduct “medically appropriate” and “not of a sexual nature.”

One of the victims claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was seeking treatment for injuries to her wrists and back at the age of 15.

“On approximately five separate occasions, Defendant Nassar digitally penetrated Plaintiff’s vagina and anus with his finger and thumb without prior notice and without gloves or lubricant under the guise of performing “treatment,” the file read.

He also massaged her genitals and touched her breasts without permission. She witnessed him “sexually aroused.”

For another patient, she was “treated” for severe hip pain. At her first appointment, he advised her to wear loose shorts and no underwear.

“Defendant Nassar digitally penetrated Plaintiff’s vagina without prior notice, gloves or lubricant. Plaintiff and other gymnasts talked about Defendant Nassar and other gymnasts made comments stating Nassar ‘touches you funny.’”

It is not known if Maroney is listed as one of the Jane Doe Plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

He faces 33 charges of criminal sexual conduct for alleged assaults of his athlete patients.

Nassar pled guilty to child porn possession in July. He faces 22 to 27 years in prison when he’s sentenced on December 7.

