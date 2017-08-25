Maxwell Kennedy’s Brother Defends Him After Disorderly Conduct Arrest!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is coming to his brother’s defense after his arrest on Sunday, where cops said he was “screaming incoherently,” during a house party in Hyannisport, Mass.

A police report exclusively obtained by Radaronline.com revealed Max Kennedy, 52, and daughter Caroline Kennedy, 22, were both handcuffed and sent to jail for disturbing neighbors and not cooperating with police.

“I can tell you that Max Kennedy was sober as a judge,” RFK Jr. said about his brother. “He hasn’t had a drink or a drug for 35 years,” he told the Cape Cod Times.

As Radar exclusively reported, officers at the scene say Max had “noticeably bloodshot and glassy eyes.”

“He appeared to be very unsteady on his feet and his movements were erratic. I advised him that I was responding to a noise complaint and I needed to identify the person in charge of the home. Kennedy only pointed his finger at my chest and refused any sort of civil communication,” Officer Armando Feliciano stated in the report.

Max’s daughter was arrested after she attempted to open the police cruiser to keep her dad from going to jail and according to the police report, she told an officer to “f*** off,” while at the police station.

They were both released on bail and a court date has been set for November.

