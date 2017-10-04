Mark Salling Pleads GUILTY To Possessing Over 50,000 Child Porn Photos & Videos

Nearly two years after he was first arrested for child pornography possession, disgraced former Glee star Mark

Salling finally made a plea deal in the damning charges against him, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to U.S. District Court documents obtained by Radar, Salling, 35, is eligible for 20 years of prison and a lifetime of probation. However, as part of the plea deal, he likely will serve around 84 months, or 7 years, and 20 years of supervised release.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS

He also agreed to make “full restitution” of $50,000 to each of his victims, though full amount is subject to change.

According to the agreement, the troubled star will register as a sex offender, undergo psychological treatment and a sex offender program, which could include checking into an impatient facility.

He cannot communicate with anyone under the age of 18 unless the minor is accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and is forbidden from coming within 100 feet of school yards, parks, playgrounds, arcades or swimming pools.

PHOTOS: Secret Pedophile For Years! How Jared Fogle Got Away With His Sick Child Sex Crimes In 8 Clicks

As part of his confession, Salling copped to downloading “thousands of images of child pornography” from his computer in his Los Angeles home.

Though he attempted to conceal his illegal behavior, he showed the horrific images to an “adult woman in the context of their sexual relationship.”

When authorities raided his home on a search warrant, they discovered more than 50,00 images and videos of child pornography and erotica.

PHOTOS: The Face Of Evil: Jared Fogle’s Lawyer Blames ‘Medical Problem’ For Child Sex Crimes — First Photos Since Confession

As Radar previously reported last year, his pornography featured children as young as 5 years old.

The Blast was first to report the plea deal.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.