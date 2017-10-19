Siggy Flicker & ‘Wisea**’ Margaret Josephs’ Feud Explodes After Boca Trip

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are back from Boca — but the drama came home with them!

Margaret Josephs is planning a party to show of her new line of summer makeup bags, but her husband Joe hasn’t finished construction on their home yet. He won’t let another contractor in their home — since Margaret left her first husband for a contractor (him)!

Margaret decided to invite Siggy Flicker to her party despite their feud in Florida, but she was blocked from the relationship expert’s social media accounts. So, she was forced to call Siggy (at ENVY in front of Melissa Gorga and Danielle Staub) who “respectfully” declines.

“And then on top of it, you calling me Soggy Flicker, I didn’t appreciate it,” she told Margaret. “Have a great life.”

Then, Teresa Giudice and Siggy decided to sit down for drinks to work out their disagreement. The pair made up, but Siggy made it clear that she wouldn’t be doing the same with Margaret, saying: “I want to take her and pull on those pigtails until they come out of her head!”

Instead of attending Margaret’s party, Dolores Catania (dubbed “Siggy’s minion” by Teresa) decided to have a face-mask and wine slumber party with Siggy.

“Margaret and her pigtails can go f**k themselves,” the women affirm as they had the time of their lives.

At the party, Teresa decided to tell Margaret what Siggy confided in her during their conversation over drinks. Margaret felt compelled to try to fix her relationship with Siggy, and texted her: “Weird you’re not here especially with the girls you introduced me to. Let’s try to put this past us and meet in person. Let me know. Xo Margaret.”

“That was the most insincere f**ng text I ever heard,” Dolores exploded at Siggy. “That text made me more mad than the act itself.”

Regardless, Siggy decided to accept her olive branch and agreed to meet her at a diner. In the end, the women reconciled and agreed to put the past behind them to rebuild their relationship in baby steps — but only after Siggy broke down in tears.

“I’m a f***ing wisea**,” Margaret said. “But I never would want to hurt your feelings.”

Meanwhile, Joe Gorga surprised Melissa by buying a restaurant to honor his late mother, Antonia, and give his father Giancinto something to do. Frank Catania also moved in with Dolores to help parent their son, Frankie.

