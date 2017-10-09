‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs’ Secret Divorce & Affair Uncovered

Margaret Josephs’ first marriage ended in a bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The Bravo reality star and her first husband Jan tied the knot on November 19, 1994, and their separation was finalized on June 6, 2013, according to New Jersey Superior Court documents obtained by Radar.

The former couple made a separate, disclosed property settlement agreement.

Margaret helped Jan raise his three children from a previous relationship while they were together, and they even had a son of their own before she filed to end their marriage. Margaret eloped with contractor Joe Benigno in Las Vegas shortly after her divorce was finalized.

“When I met my husband Joe we were both married to separate people,” Josephs said on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “He had come into my life because he was a contractor and he came in to do our molding. My marriage was going down the tubes and we had this unbelievable chemistry and we fell in love. Leaving my first husband was a very big scandal in our town, but this is my f***ing life, and you know what, take me for who I am!”

