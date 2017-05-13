Parents Of Madeleine McCann Leave Her A Heartbreaking Birthday Message

Madeleine McCann‘s mother and father refuse to stop looking for her after she mysteriously disappeared when she was only three years old in 2007.

Gerry and Kate McCann posted a message on their daughter’s Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page on Friday: “Happy 14th Birthday, Madeleine! We love you and we’re waiting for you and we’re never going to give up.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, her parents remain devastated 10 years after the tot was taken from her bed in a holiday apartment at a resort in Portugal while on vacation from the U.K. with her parents and twin siblings.

Kate said, “I do all the present buying. I obviously have to think about what age she is and something that, whenever we find her, will still be appropriate so there’s a lot of thought that goes into it.

“Madeleine is part of our life, there’s photographs all around the house.

“Whether it be a birthday, family occasion or even an achievement or something, that is kind of when you really feel her absence,” Kate went on.

Gerry and Kate also admitted that their daughter’s room hasn’t been changed since she disappeared.

Meanwhile, Radar readers know that Scotland Yard’s police began eyeing a brand-new prime suspect last month.

“Detectives have scoured Europe looking for this woman who is thought to hold the key to solving the entire case,” an insider told the Sunday Express. “After months of tireless police work they will soon be in a position to move in and finally get some answers after a decade of dead-ends. It is a hugely significant line of inquiry that officers hope could lead to an arrest.”

Dave Edgar, who worked for three years on the investigation, revealed his belief that Madeleine is still being held against her will in Algarve, blithely unaware of the global search.

Do you think Madeleine is still alive? Tell us your thoughts below!

