Missing Madeleine McCann’s Parents Buy Her Birthday Presents Every Year

Madeleine McCann‘s devastated parents say they still buy their missing daughter birthday and Christmas presents every year.

And in a new shocker, sources reportedly say the prime suspect in the girl’s disappearance nearly ten years ago is a woman!

Kate and Gerry McCann gave an interview to the BBC’s Fiona Bruce to mark the decade anniversary of Madeleine, then 3, vanishing from her bed in a Portugal holiday apartment on May 3, 2007.

As The Mirror reported, the British couple told Bruce they still have hope of finding the girl who disappeared from her bed while the family was on vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

PHOTOS: New Timeline, New Evidence: Every Madeleine McCann Crime Scene Photo

Kate, 48, said the ensuing ten years have been crushing as, “It’s time we should have had with Madeleine….It just feels stolen.”

They are determined to do “whatever it takes” to find their daughter.

Meanwhile, Kate said the milestones for Madeleine are especially hard for her and Gerry.

She still buys birthday and Christmas gifts in the hope she will one day be able to give them to Madeleine.

PHOTOS: Madeleine McCann Breakthrough: Police Unveil New Evidence — Look Back At The Case File

Kate said, “I do all the present buying. I obviously have to think about what age she is and something that, whenever we find her, will still be appropriate so there’s a lot of thought goes into it.

“Madeleine is part of our life, there’s photographs all round the house.

“Whether it be a birthday, family occasion or even an achievement or something, that is kind of when you really feel her absence.”

The McCanns still have their twins Sean and Amelie, now 12, and Kate gave up her career as a doctor for some time to raise them because, “I didn’t want to let them out of my sight.”

PHOTOS: Still Missing! Scott Disick Hasn’t Been Seen With His Kids In 23 Days After Split With Kourtney Kardashian

But she has returned to medical work and as The Express has reported, fellow doctor Gerry, 49, is now one of England’s foremost heart specialists.

The publication has also reported this weekend that Scotland Yard’s prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance is a woman!

According to sources speaking to The Express, the woman was spotted close to where the three-year-old vanished.

Sources revealed that police are ready to question the woman, not currently living in Portugal, about her whereabouts when Madeleine went missing.

“Detectives have scoured Europe looking for this woman who is thought to hold the key to solving the entire case. After months of tireless police work they will soon be in a position to move in and finally get some answers after a decade of dead-ends. It is a hugely significant line of inquiry that officers hope could lead to an arrest,” an insider told The Express.

PHOTOS: Missing! Husband Pleads For Return Of ‘Endangered’ Wife

And there is another potentially important lead in the case as former cop Paulo Pereira Cristovao, one of Portugal’s most senior missing children investigators, told The Mirror — that caves 20 minutes from Praia da Luz were never searched for Madeleine’s body.

Cristavao contended to the British publication that there is a rocky outcrop where Maddie could have been thrown into the sea.

“It is the first suitable place they would have come across when fleeing the apartment. Police would have needed divers to search under the water and inside the rocks, but they did not come here,” the ex-policeman said.

The spot lies on the edge of a vast nature reserve, as Cristavao showed The Mirror.

“All anybody would need to do is weigh her body down and cast it into the sea. The sub­aquatic caves would keep her hidden forever if the waves did not take her away. The police did not look here because it was too difficult,” he said.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.