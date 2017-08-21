Tom’s Betrayal! Luann’s Estranged Hubby Woos Hot Blond Ex Amid Nasty Divorce

Tom D’Agostino is on the prowl! Luann de Lesseps‘ estranged hubby was caught wining and dining a mystery blonde again, and RadarOnline.com has all the details.

D’Agostino was spotted out with a blonde friend this weekend — and some have identified her as his ex, Missy. Missy did not return Radar’s request for comment.

The 50-year-old dated Missy before tying the knot with de Lesseps, 52, in a lavish New Year’s Eve ceremony. The former couple appeared on The Real Housewives of New York together at Tinsley Mortimer‘s party for Sonja Morgan, and had a flirty exchange that led to D’Agostino taking off his microphone.

De Lesseps was confronted with more of D’Agostino’s alleged infidelities during the RHONY reunion, and the couple filed for divorce in early August after just eight months of marriage.

Radar first caught the philandering D’Agostino with a mystery blonde just hours after filing for divorce.

But, de Lesseps isn’t innocent either! Radar spotted the reality star ignoring D’Agostino to flirt with other men at a charity event just weeks before they separated.

