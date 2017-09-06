Tom’s Revenge! Luann’s Scorned Ex Dating De Lesseps’ Former Friend

Luann de Lesseps wasn’t just betrayed by her former hubby Tom D’Agostino! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her former publicist pal, Anna Rothschild, is D’Agostino’s latest mystery blonde!

D’Agostino, 50, and Rothschild, 52, were caught in the Hamptons together over the Labor Day weekend, while de Lesseps, 52, was alone in Sag Harbor.

Hoping everyone is enjoying this Labor Day 😘❤️🇺🇸 #americathebeautiful #america #laborday A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Rothschild and de Lesseps were friends for years prior to the RHONY star’s New Year’s Eve wedding , and her nuptials could have ended their relationship. Their last photo together was a year prior to the Palm Beach, Fla. celebration.

“Anna has been friends with Tom for 12 years,” an insider told Radar. “She hates Luann!”

Rothschild was also friendly with Ramona Singer while she was married to her ex Mario. Radar reported that the couple divorced after she caught him cheating with his now-girlfriend Kasey Dexter.

Rothschild isn’t the only girl D’Agostino has been wooing since he filed for divorce from de Lesseps in August. Radar caught him cozying up to a woman at a local New York bar just hours after splitting from his reality star wife, and again with another blonde just weeks later.

