Busted! LuAnn De Lesseps’ Daughter Arrested For DWI

Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps‘ 22-year-old daughter got into some serious trouble while partying in the Hamptons this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, Victoria de Lesseps was pulled over nearly two weeks ago on Main Street in Sag Harbor, where one of her reality star mother’s homes is located, for driving without headlights.

The East Hampton Star reports de Lesseps blew an alleged .15 at the station and was released without bail the next morning. The legal limit is .08 percent.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONY’ Jules Wainstein Divorce Scandal Faked In Filming

❤️❤️ A post shared by Peach (@victoriadelesseps) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:38am PST

Victoria, who labeled herself as a designer and artist on Instagram, is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

“I look forward to defending her vigorously in court,” the starlet’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., said.

PHOTOS: ‘Roller Coaster Of Crazy!’ Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill Reveal The Top 10 Secrets Of This Season’s ‘RHONY’ — What To Expect

My main b**** @countessluann A post shared by Peach (@victoriadelesseps) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Meanwhile, mother LuAnn has been busy settling into her fancy $1.5 million penthouse with new husband, and rumored cheater , Tom D’Agastino.

Do you think she’s upset with daughter Victoria? Let us know in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.