22 Victims Hospitalized After Bomb Explodes In Crowded London Subway

Another terror attack has occurred in London, as early this morning an abandoned bucket exploded in flames inside a crowded subway train.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the U.K. government is treating the incident as a terror attack and conducting a man hunt to find the individual responsible.

At least twenty-two people were sent to the hospital with injuries following the explosion. A woman appeared on cameras with aggressive burn marks on her legs from the fire.

Police said the incident could have been much worse, had the man-made explosion device worked to its full potential. The bucket bomb sent a fireball through the subway cart, yet did not fully explode as the creature surely hoped.

While it seems to have been an isolated incident, a “live investigation” is still very much in place, according to Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

“I heard a loud bang and as I looked to my right, there was a flame, a fireball came through the carriage,” said an eyewitness. “As the doors opened, people then began leaving the train straight away. I saw some flames coming from what I thought was a blue bag.”

According to witnesses, there were no casualties caused by the explosion, yet fear continues to take over London.

As Radar readers know, this is the sixth terrorist attack London has suffered in recent months. In March, five people were killed during a vehicle attack in Westminster. Later in June, eight were killed and 48 injured during a shooting in London Bridge.

A vicious attack during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, sent 22 fans to their early grave.

Most recently, this August, police were attacked outside Buckingham palace with what seemed like a machete.

