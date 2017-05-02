Livid At ‘Live:’ Kelly Ripa Did NOT Want To Hire Ryan Seacrest As Cohost

Kelly Ripa shocked fans with her ecstatic announcement on Monday that Ryan Seacrest was signing on as the long-awaited cohost of her hit morning show, Live!

But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the 46-year-old’s big smile was all a front, as the A-list host and producer, 42, was NOT her first choice.

PHOTOS: Kelly Ripa’s 8 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals Exposed

The decision to hire Seacrest was “ultimately [ABC president] Ben Sherwood’s call,” a well-connected network insider revealed.

Meanwhile, the difficult Ripa “preferred someone less well-known.”

“She wanted someone that she could boss around, and that isn’t Ryan,” the source continued. “He’s as big of a star as she is!”

As fans know, Ripa has been hosting the popular ABC show solo for about a year — since her former cohost, Michael Strahan, infamously quit last April and left the mother of three in a rage.

Repeat guest hosts included Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and Jimmy Kimmel, but ultimately Seacrest most impressed ABC honchos.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.