Lisa Rinna Flees Reunion In Tears After Kim Richards’ Diss: ‘She Can’t Demean Me’

Lisa Rinna “lies, cries, denies” according to Kim Richards, who just pulled one of the most awkward and calculated moves in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion history.

The former wife returned the blue bunny Rinna gifted her new grandson because it had “bad energy.”

Richards explained, “I brought [to the reunion] the bunny because I never gave it to my grandson. It didn’t feel like it had good energy, sorry. So I think what I should do is give it to you and when you and I are in a better place, maybe you can give it back to me.”

PHOTOS: Mean Girls At War! ‘RHOBH’ Cast Gangs Up On Newcomer Eden Sassoon

A dramatic single tear rolled down Rinna’s face. She said, “I don’t need to explain myself. I don’t need to say a word. I get it. Loud and clear.”

Kim’s claws came out. “Maybe it’s good that you feel bad for a minute. Because you hurt me,” she said. “It’s like lies, cries and denies. That’s what you did. To watch it was just unbelievable to me!”

At that point, Rinna had to excuse herself and take a break in her dressing room clearly overwhelmed— “I’m going to walk away for a second because it just doesn’t feel quite right.”

PHOTOS: 9021-OMG! ‘RHOBH’ Cast Feud Explodes

The QVC designer told friend Eileen Davidson who came to check up on her: “You know what, she can’t demean me and hurt me because I have a beautiful life and I have a beautiful family. And that is her stuff. That is her stuff right there.”

But the last few minutes promised an even more dramatic part three of the reunion … Kim took back the bunny and attempted to corner and talk to Rinna behind stage!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Reunion Part III airs Tuesday, April 25 at 9pm ET on Bravo.