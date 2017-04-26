Bye, Bye Kardashians! Lisa Rinna Plotting To Take Down Kris Jenner’s Empire

With ratings of Keeping up with the Kardashians continuing to drop, E! is looking for a replacement family and think they have found it in Lisa Rinna, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Lisa Rinna’s family comes with all the excitement and drama and laughter of The Kardashians but without all the darkness,” a source close to the family told Radar.

“She is married to a sexy movie star, Harry Hamlin, and together they have two beautiful daughters , Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. You will notice that Lisa has been promoting her kids a lot on social media as they get ready to replace Kim.”

As Kris Jenner’s reality show hits low point after low points in the ratings, a Rinna-helmed show could be in the works, the source exclusively told Radar.

“Lisa is ready for the challenge and hopes to bring the fun back to E!”

