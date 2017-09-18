Ben Affleck Blasted By Lindsay Shookus’ SNL Pals: ‘He’s Not Funny’

Boring Ben Affleck and his SNL producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus turned heads last night as they attended the Emmys together — but while the newly-public couple ignited oohh’s and aahh’s among the star-studded crowd, the funnygirl’s SNL work family were far from impressed.

Shookus, 37, may be galavanting around town showing off her new A-lister beau, but that doesn’t mean the show’s cast has welcomed him into the family, an on-set snitch reveals to RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“They are a tight bunch and it takes a long time for them to welcome a new person in,” the mole reveals. “They have all known each other for years and admire talent and comedic skills above fame.”

Despite his efforts to win over Shookus’ inner circle, the informant dishes Affleck, 45, “is famous but he’s not funny.”

“Unfortunately, no one has told him this,” the pal continues. “All night long he was trying to crack jokes and show how smart he is. He needs to relax and just take a back seat. It’s wasn’t his night.”

The insider adds, “He can’t make everything about him and expect this close group to welcome him in. They all love Lindsay but think she can do better.”

“At the end of the night the joke was on Ben. They were laughing at him, NOT with him.” Burn!

