Kris Jenner Begs Kardashian Daughters To Save Kylie’s Sinking Spinoff

Keeping up with the Kardashians fans are not keeping up with Kylie Jenner‘s new reality show Life of Kylie!

As ratings continue to plummet for the 19-year-old’s spinoff, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that momager Kris Jenner is begging her Kardashian daughters to help save the sinking ship.

“Kylie is beginning to see that fans don’t care about her as much as she thinks, and is devastated by the show’s reception,” a KUWTK insider told Radar.

But fortunately, super-involved momager Jenner, 61, is ready to swoop in and save the day.

“Kris ordered Kim, Kourtney and Khloe to help by promoting ‘Life of Kylie’ on their social media. She is even going so far as to try to add newly filmed footage to the show’s existing edit,” the source added.

According to TV By The Numbers , last’s week’s episode of LOK drew in only 666,000 total viewers — a drastic decline in adults 18-49 as well as overall viewership.

In addition, the ill-fated spinoff came in 21st place out of the top 25 programs for its Sunday time slot, falling behind such programs as Weather Channel Live and HGTV’s Beachfront Bargain Hunt.

According to the source, those close to the teen queen are telling her it’s time to pull the plug on her reality TV dreams: “Her friends are just telling her the truth. She should stick to what she is good at , and that is selling makeup!”

Do you think that E! should cancel ‘Life of Kylie?’ Tell us your thoughts below.

