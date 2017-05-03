Lena Dunham Rushed To The Hospital During Met Gala

Lena Dunham‘s Met Gala enjoyment was cut short Monday night after the actress was rushed to the emergency room from the star-studded event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Page Six, after arriving on the red carpet and heading inside the venue, Dunham’s “next stop” was the hospital.

Luckily, she was released after undergoing a series of tests.

In the past, the Girls star has openly discussed her battle with endometriosis, in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.

While last month she told Lenny Letter readers that she was endometriosis-free following her fifth surgery, it seems the chronic infection has returned.

“My surgery went off without a hitch,” she wrote at the time. “There was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free. That doesn’t mean it can never return, but for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed . . . I will be healthy.”

A source close to Dunham told Page Six that her hospital visit stemmed from her health condition.

