Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Video Will Get You Dancing

If you need a new song of summer to dance to, this is THE ONE. Carly Rae Jepsen’s hot new video from the new animated movie Leap! is pure fun.

“Cut to the Feeling” has a high-energy Jepsen performing with her band, and features clips from Leap!, where Jepsen plays a dance mentor named Odette. The former dancer helps Elle Fanning’s character, Felicie, realize her potential as a ballerina. The movie is a celebration of perseverance and chasing after your dream. It’s exactly what we need right now.

Leap! is in theaters now. Watch “Cut to the Feeling” above.