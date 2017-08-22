Leah Messer Rushes Special Needs Daughter Ali To Hospital For Difficulty Breathing

Leah Messer’s daughter Ali suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy – and her condition has been worsening. On this week’s Teen Mom 2, the 7-year-old was rushed to the hospital.

On the episode, Messer received an email from Ali’s teacher that she has been falling more in school.

“She fell out of her seat and she fell a couple of times,” Messer explained. “She’s having a hard time. She’s getting tired, saying her legs are hurting and tingling.”

Her daughter then complained that she doesn’t have enough time to eat her meal because she has trouble opening her lunch.

When she brought up the idea of having an aide help Ali in school, her ex-husband Corey Simms was on board.

Simms then called Messer to inform her that they were bringing their daughter to the hospital.

“Ali’s having a hard time catching her breath and I think we need to take her to the emergency room,” Simms explained. “She said that she couldn’t breathe. Better safe than sorry.”

When a producer asked Messer if difficulty breathing is a symptom of muscular dystrophy, she refused to answer the question.

Also on the episode, Kailyn Lowry learned that Jenelle Evans broke the news of her pregnancy over Twitter.

“I haven’t announced my pregnancy publically yet, but last night the news came out from an unexpected source,” Lowry said of a tweet Evans posted, which read, “Congrats on your pregnancy girl! Heard the news from the crew. Super happy for you. Having 3 is hard but totally worth it!”

Lowry vented to a friend, “My pregnancy has been hard and I wasn’t really telling anyone. I didn’t want to talk about it in public or anything. I’m afraid of not having control of my own story.”

Lowry continued, “I don’t know if she was doing it to be a smart a** or if she was doing it thinking she was really congratulating me. I was upset because I had not had my 20-week scan yet. I just wanted to make sure everything was okay.”

When Lowry bashed Evans on an after show, she accused Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin of leaking the news. Evans then sent her a screen shot of Marroquin confirming the pregnancy over Twitter.

“If I could text Javi right now… what a dumb a**,” she fired. “How about I air out all of his dirty laundry? I could literally show videos of Javi doing things that he shouldn’t be doing.”

She then explained, “I could show naked pictures of him having s** with someone else while he was overseas, but I won’t. I kept my mouth shut.”

Briana DeJesus also had issues with her baby daddy on this week’s episode, as Luis refused to agree to place their daughter for adoption.

“It doesn’t have to be a bad situation,” Luis told her mother Roxanne. “I told her I wasn’t on board with the adoption thing. I’m going to be there regardless.”

Roxanne fired back, “You already have a daughter and you’re not there.”

Luis shot back, “I might not be there daily, but I’m there from my daughter. Whatever she needs from me.”

Roxanne responded, “Not whatever, kids need something every single day. Briana is going to have to carry the brunt of it no matter what. She’s going to be born into a world of chaos.”

DeJesus then explained how they will not put Stella up for adoption because Luis will not agree to it.

“We’re not talking about adoption anymore,” she said. “We got to figure out what we’re going to do for this baby on our end. Have this f**king baby in the f**king house with us and enjoy her like we enjoy Nova.”

And finally, Chelsea Houska became upset with her daughter Aubree for being rough with their chickens.

“Were you trying to be careful?” she asked. “Those are living animals, you know that right? You need to be gentle. You’re not allowed to hold them anymore unless someone is helping you.”

When a producer brought up the issue later on, Houska refused to discuss it.

“I’m not going into that for everybody,” she said. “We’re not going into this so we can make it into something.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

