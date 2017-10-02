Jason Aldean Opener Big & Rich Reveals ‘Heroic Acts’ Amid Las Vegas Massacre

Country music superstar Jason Aldean cut his set short when bullets started shooting down on a crowd of 22,000 who were gathered for an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada Saunday night.

And now, less than 24 hours after the massacre that left 58 dead and hundreds more injured, RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to a band member for Big & Rich, who opened up for Aldean last night.

“We had just opened up for Jason Aldean and were in Vegas to do the show and other shows with all of our friends and fans,” Chi Chi, whose brother Sinister is also a Big & Rich band member, told Radar.

“Right after the shooting started we had all holed up inside Red Neck Riviera Bar, which was where Big & Rich were set to play after Aldean’s show.”

“The entire bar was on lockdown and there were tons of people inside. There are no words to describe it.

Everyone was so scared and we were watching it on the TV as it was happening outside.”

“It wasn’t until the shooting stopped that we were cleared to leave the bar and at that moment I witnessed the most heroic acts of love that I have ever seen,” Chi Chi, who was still very much in shock, said.

“It was just unreal. It did not matter what race you were and who you were. It just did not matter!”

“People everywhere were hurt and dead. There were people jumping in cars and cars rescuing people from the scene. There were people lending people their cars to transport victims to hospitals.”

“Everyone was rescuing each other. It showed me that even in the face of terror, we are all still united as humans,” he told Radar.

“There was just so much love at the show before the shooting started. It was full of love and we were there with so many friends and fans. Today, we are all together and praying. It was beyond terrifying. There are really no words left, just prayers.”

As reported, the lone gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself with one of his more than a dozen rifles after police entered his hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

