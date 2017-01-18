Inside Lamar Odom’s Post-Rehab Crisis

After completing a month-long rehab stint, Lamar Odom appeared on Tuesday’s edition of The Doctors to discuss his road to recovery — and the possibility of rekindling his romance with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

It didn’t take long for the 36-year-old to get brutally honest, dropping the bomb on his plans to woo the reality star and save their relationship.

“Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” host Dr. Travis Stork asked Odom during their interview.

“Honestly? I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a normal healthy life,” Odom answered plainly.

The former NBA star, who suffered a near-fatal overdose in October 2015, also shared that he feels indebted to his former bride.

“Khloé is important to me, and she’s been through all this with me and stood by my side. So I just want to repay her,” he said, adding that he’s no longer afraid of the media attention that goes along with marrying a Kardashian. “I know how to deal with it now.”

Later, Odom shared a direct message to those closest to him: “To my family and to Khloé, I just want to tell them that I’m sorry for all that wasted time and all that wasted energy. In my addiction, I didn’t know who I was.”

He also confessed that his biggest regret was “wasted time that I missed out with my children.”

But now, Odom faces a new crisis, as it was revealed he’s already fired his sober coach. When Lamar’s rehab psychologist, Dr. Kellie Delli Colli, came on the show to call his behavior a “warning sign,” the athlete agreed.

“The good news is you’ve already reached out and said, ‘Hey, this is what happened,” she offered. Lamar responded with, “I’m hip to that.”

Despite the fact that Kardashian has moved on with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, Odom remains hopeful for the future.

“I ran so many people away. . .for that three minutes of feel-good. So I’d like to rekindle those relationships.”

