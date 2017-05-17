A Starvation Diet Is Born? Lady Gaga Counting Calories For Role With Bradley

Lady Gaga has found a most distasteful way to lose weight for her leading role in “A Star Is Born” —

drinking apple cider vinegar to suppress her appetite!

A set spy told Radar the pop singer has made it clear she wants to be taken seriously as an actress.

“Gaga’s determined to look her slimmest and strongest for this movie —

so she’s trying all kinds of weird diet tricks,” the insider said.

“Twice a week she survives solely on shots of cider vinegar — she’s basically starving herself.”

Gaga was mortified by her flabby belly at the Super Bowl.

And co-starring with three-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper brings added pressure.

“She’s desperate to do the best job for Bradley — and her naysayers,” said the source.

“She’s really putting in a great performance!”