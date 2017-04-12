Kardashians Replaced! ‘KUWTK’ Sisters ‘Furious’ Over Kylie Jenner Spin-off

Kylie Jenner is ascending to the throne of the family’s reality TV empire, and RadarOnline.com has learned that her other sisters are furious about it!

As Radar reported, Jenner just landed her own spin-off reality show, Life of Kylie, and according to a source, “Kylie’s sisters are really upset about this right now.”

Said the insider, Kris’s trophy daughter, Kim Kardashian, 36, is “absolutely livid!”

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Slams Kardashian Sisters On Video After Being Iced Out Of The Family

“Kim has always seemed resentful towards Kylie for so many reasons, but this has just made everything that much worse,” the insider claimed.

“Kylie’s sisters are really angry right now at Kris, because they think that Kris is putting all of her energy into Life of Kyle and completely neglecting KUWTK,” said the source.

“But Kris is just doing what she has to do,” the insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: SPECIAL REPORT! Celebs’ Not So Humble Homes — Tour The Most Lavish A-Lister’s Hollywood Homes

“She is trying not to put all of her eggs in one basket, which is why she has been focusing on Kylie and Rob’s spin-offs!”

Life of Kylie is set to air this summer on E!

Do you think that Kris Jenner has been focusing all of her attention on daughter, Kylie, and neglecting the rest of her kids? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.