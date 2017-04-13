Take That, Tyga! Single Kylie Jenner Flirts With Multiple Men At LA Party

Kylie Jenner let everyone know she’s back on the market by flirting with a flurry of guys during a pal’s Los Angeles party this week.

The beauty mogul, who has split from boyfriend Tyga, partied hard at her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou‘s Pretty Little Thing clothing launch at The Phoenix Tuesday night — and she was ready for action.

The 19-year-old arrived through a side door at the venue and stormed the dance-floor at about 10 p.m. with her crew, as guys queued up to chat to her.

PHOTOS: Falling Stars! Kim & Khloe, Kylie & Kendall’s Fans All Turning Against Them In Public — 9 Shocking Displays Of Hate

A source exclusively told Radar: “The party got off to a bad start when there was a huge scene in the toilets and a guy was kicked out for trying to go into the female cubicles. But security were straight on it and managed to defuse the situation before Kylie and Stassie’s arrival.”

“Everyone in the bar stopped as they strutted through with pals and thought Kylie would head straight to VIP, but she chose to party with everyone else and was dancing all night near the red carpet,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, the star’s 27-year-old rapper ex was taken into custody around 2 a.m. after a night of partying earlier this week, the LAPD confirmed to RadarOnline. He was pulled over after leaving Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood, and was asked to perform a field sobriety test.

Tyga was transported to the police station, where he was deemed sober — but not a clean driver.

PHOTOS: Kris, Khloe & Kylie All Busted For Manipulating Scenes On ‘KUWTK’

But Kylie, who just announced a new spinoff docu-series on E!, doesn’t have to concern herself with that kind of drama anymore! She was busy talking to potential suitors at the party.

“Guys were falling over themselves trying to get to her, and her friends were being very protective, but one managed to catch her eye and they were speaking for a while near an inside bar after Travis Scott performed a set.”

Do you think Kylie snagged herself a new boyfriend already? Sound off in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.