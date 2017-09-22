Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Travis Scott’s Baby

Kylie Jenner is about to become a mom.

Sources tell Radar, the reality star is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, whom she’s been dating for only five months.

Pals close to the couple claim Jenner began blabbing to friends about her bun-in-the-oven earlier this month while attending the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA.

Although it has yet to be verified, sources say Scott’s been telling pals they’re expecting a baby girl.

While neither party have confirmed the pregnancy — Jenner fueled the fire even further by posting a Snapchat image of herself today sporting what appears to be a small bump concealed under a baggy shirt.

