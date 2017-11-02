Baby Bombshell! The Real Reason Kylie Jenner Is Keeping Silent On Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is still keeping her pregnancy a secret, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned why the normally outspoken star is remaining mum!

According to a source close to the 20-year-old mogul, her momager Kris Jenner, 61, is ordering her daughter to maintain her silence — for now.

“Kris instructed Kylie to wait until they are done filming the pregnancy spin-off special. She also wants to see if Life of Kylie gets picked up for season two,” the source told Radar.

“Kylie hates staying away from the spotlight, but Kris has a vision of how she wants this to go down, and she must listen to her mom.”

As Radar reported, Kylie — who is expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott, 27 – has been dropping subtle clues on social media. The biggest clue of all, however, is that the weight-conscious plastic princess hasn’t shown off her full body in over a month!

“Of course Kylie hates being forced to stay away from the spotlight. She lives for fame,” the insider said, adding that the star’s scheming momager may also attempt a total baby bump cover-up!

“As of right now, they are even considering waiting until after the baby is born to come forward, because Kris thinks it would be huge,” the source said. “She believes it is a genius idea, actually.”

