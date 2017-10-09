Keeping Up With Karbs! Kris ‘Force-Feeding’ Pregnant Daughter Kylie

Kylie Jenner is going to be keeping up with carbohydrates — whether she likes it or not.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the pregnant 20-year-old — who as sources said, is ‘terrified’ over gaining baby weight — is now being ‘force fed’ by her momager, Kris Jenner!

“Kris has hired a chef, nutritionist and pregnancy coach for Kylie,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar.

“She wants her daughter’s meals prepared and to make sure that Kylie gets the proper nutrition, as well as ample sleep and exercise as permitted.”

However, it seems that Kylie — who is four months along with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25 — had a different plan prior to the matriarch’s pregnancy intervention.

“Kylie was just so obsessed with making sure she snaps back to her old figure as soon as she delivers the baby. She is emotionally raw right now and has been crying about getting pudgy,” the source claimed.

“At the same time, she obviously wants to make sure her baby is as healthy as possible, so she is following Kris’s orders!”

And according to the insider, for once, social media and selfies are NOT what Kylie is craving!

“Kylie is craving smoothies right now. She is also just loving pasta and carbs. She has never really had carbs before now and it is like a new world to her,” the pal added.

“She has kind of turned into a little baby herself and she is relying on her mother more than ever!”

