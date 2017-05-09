Back On! Kylie & Tyga In ‘Creepy’ Open Relationship

Kylie Jenner is a real reality glutton for punishment! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that although Jenner is fully aware Tyga’s been cheating on her the whole time they’ve been apart — but she still wants him back.

“This is the same dynamic Kourtney and Scott had, where she’d take his cheating and fool herself into thinking no long-term damage was being done because there aren’t any feelings involved,” an insider explained.

As Radar reported, Tyga, 27, has been caught out and about now that he’s free from 19-year-old Jenner, including with a sexy Kylie lookalike.

“The truth is Tyga’s been cheating for years and Kylie’s only just realized it,” noted the source, “but even so she’s not giving up and still hooks up with him when he’s in the mood.”

“Right now they’ve got this creepy open romance thing going on, which suits Tyga down to the ground of course.”

