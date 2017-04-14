Kim Zolciak’s Husband Demoted To Daddy Duty After Football Career Fails

Kim Zolciak’s husband is trading touchdowns for school lunches, RadarOnline.com has learned!

As Radar previously reported, the Atlanta Falcons did not re-sign Kroy Biermann, 31, for the 2016 season. Instead, he was picked up by the Buffalo Bills, but was cut after just two weeks.

Now, he’s shifting his career to focus on his kids instead of the NFL — and Zolciak, 38, is happy to have a caretaker for their six kids! Biermann and the Don’t Be Tardy For The Party star share four kids together, KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3. The former athlete also adopted Zolciak’s daughters from previous relationships, Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 16.

She is hoping to have more children in the future.

“I love him being home,” she told The Daily Dish. “He takes the kids to school in the morning and he’s a huge help with all of my business that I’ve started, and Kashmere [Collection] and bathing suits and shoes. He’s been a super big help with that. I can’t imagine not having him here the last year.”

“The kids listen to him better than they listen to me,” the reality TV mogul added. “I definitely enjoy him being home for sure. When he’s not home, the kids are like, ‘Hahaha, Mommy!’ I’m definitely not the disciplinarian.”

“He can sew, he can cook, he can make a wig,” she said of his at-home talents. “If the toilet’s broke, if my nail breaks, if Ariana’s bracket on her braces is popping out, he can do anything.”

Zolciak previously pushed her husband to replace Michael Strahan on Live With Kelly, but he hasn’t taken to the role yet. He has no plans for a broadcast career — or to return to the field.

“I joke with Kim sometimes I should be a stay-at-home dad,” Biermann revealed. “I love it that much.”

Meanwhile, Zolciak isn’t nearly as happy in their marriage as she refused to renew their vows on vacation in Italy.

